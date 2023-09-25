Tobin Bell Sees ‘Saw’ Series For What It Is

Saw X. Photo Credit: Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla

As the 10th film in the Saw franchise, Saw X occupies an unusual place: It’s a sequel to the original Saw and a prequel to Saw II. That being the case, the movie marks the return of Tobin Bell to the series. He’s been in nine out of the ten films, absent only for 2021’s “Spiral,” which focused on a killer who copied Jigsaw’s work. Having been in more Saw movies than anybody else, Bell says he’s got a pretty good idea of why the franchise continues to connect with its viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobin Bell)

Saw X opens in theaters on Friday.

