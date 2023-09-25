Kevin James Misses Being The ‘King’

Though it may not have had the acclaim or popularity of some of the shows that ran at the same time, like Friends or Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens still managed to stay on the air for nine seasons, which is pretty impressive. The show is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Kevin James, who starred with Leah Remini, spoke to us about The King of Queens a few years ago and admitted that he still misses it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin James)
The King of Queens is currently streaming on Peacock.