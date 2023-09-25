Jesse L. Martin & ‘The Irrational’s’ Not-So-Crazy Premise

One of the few new scripted shows to premiere on network television this fall is The Irrational, a new drama starring Jesse L. Martin that was largely filmed last year. The show’s title refers to the fact that the plot deals with aberrant behavior, and Martin plays a psychologist who specializes in understanding those kinds of people. What can we expect from the show? Martin gave us an explanation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse L. Martin)
The Irrational airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.