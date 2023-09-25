It Wasn’t Easy For Christian Bale To Become An ‘American Psycho’

Before he was Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Christian Bale was arguably best known for his offbeat (and some would say off-putting) performance in the 2000 dark comedy American Psycho. Playing a narcissistic investment banker who just happens to have a side gig as a serial killer, Bale needed to truly love himself when he looked in the mirror, so he embarked on a major fitness program before filming started on the movie. At the time American Psycho was released, Bale talked about his grueling regimen and why it was absolutely necessary in order for him to play the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)