Twenty-Five Years Of ‘Will & Grace,” And Eric McCormack’s Still Amazed

It’s often hyperbole when you call a television show “a game-changer,” but Will & Grace was one of those shows that actually lived up to that standard. Back in the 1990s, it was rare to see the gay community represented on television — and when they were, they were often reduced to the most common stereotype. But Will & Grace, with two gay characters among its four leads, presented a much more accurate depiction of what it was like to be gay in America at the time. While Will wasn’t closeted, he was certainly uncomfortable with the flamboyantly gay lifestyle, even though his friend Jack reveled in it. By presenting their personalities and relationships in an honest way, “Will & Grace” opened the door for many other shows to incorporate gay characters, to the point where it has become a normal part of the TV landscape. And all that started with the show’s premiere, 25 years ago. Over the years, we’ve spoken to Eric McCormack (Will) many times, and he told us he’s always been surprised by how successful the show was and how long it lasted — 11 seasons over two different runs.(Click on the media bar below to hear Eric McCormack)
Will & Grace is currently streaming on Hulu and Prime Video, and McCormack’s Just Jack & Will podcast is available on most podcast platforms.