Sigourney Weaver Found Her True Calling With ‘Ghostbusters’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Prior to making Ghostbusters, Sigourney Weaver was best known for her roles in dramas like Alien and The Year of Living Dangerously, so seeing her in a film with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd seemed out of character for her at the time. However, comedy runs in her family — her uncle was renowned comedian and comic musician “Doodles” Weaver — so she a few years ago she told us that she really felt like she’d made it in Hollywood when she got to make a comedy like Ghostbusters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)

 

Ghostbusters is currently streaming on Peacock and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

