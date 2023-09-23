Richard Linklater Built ‘Dazed And Confused’ Around The Music

As a film, Dazed and Confused has become a time capsule of sorts, since it features very early performances from the likes of Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Renée Zellweger, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey, and other young actors at the time. And, believe it or not, the film celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since the movie takes its name from a well-known Led Zeppelin song, it’s not surprising that music plays a large part in the film, and director Richard Linklater put a great deal of thought into cultivating its soundtrack. At the time of the film’s release, Linklater talked to us about how he actually built the film around the music.(Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Linklater)