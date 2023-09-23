‘No One’ Wanted This Film More Than Kaitlyn Dever

Last year, Kaitlyn Dever was an Emmy Award nominee for her role in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick, and she’s returned to the streamer for her latest project, the film No One Will Save You. The movie is a hybrid of science fiction and horror, and with the plot revolving solely around Dever’s character, she’s largely responsible for the film’s mostly positive reviews so far. Dever, who is also an executive producer on the project, told us why she chose to work on this kind of film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaitlyn Dever)
No One Will Save You Now is currently streaming on Hulu.