Evan Rachel Wood Was ‘Freaked Out’ By ‘Thirteen’

By the time Evan Rachel Wood made Thirteen, she had already spent nearly a decade as a child actor, with regular or recurring roles on three TV series, along with appearances in six TV movies and five theatrical films, including Practical Magic and the Al Pacino movie Simone. But when the script for Thirteen came along, it was unlike anything Wood had ever done — it was an edgy teen movie filled with all kinds of bad behavior. At the time of the movie’s release in 2003, Wood admitted she’d had reservations about making the movie, until she met with director/co-writer Catherine Hardwicke.(Click on the media bar below to hear Evan Rachel Wood)