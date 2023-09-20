During His ’70s Success, ‘Kotter’ Was A Blur To John Travolta

John Travolta was 21 years old in 1975, and he had no idea how much his life was about to change. He’d just been cast in an ABC sitcom, playing a Brooklyn high school student who was, almost literally, too cool for school. Though Welcome Back, Kotter was designed as a vehicle for comedian Gabe Kaplan, it was Travolta’s Vinnie Barbarino who stole the show. He became an overnight sensation, with his face landing on magazine covers and lunchboxes everywhere (it was the ’70s, after all), and on his summer breaks from Kotter, he starred in two of the decade’s biggest movies, Saturday Night Fever and Grease. Caught up in a whirlwind of success, Travolta once told us that he doesn’t even remember filming many of the Kotter episodes that made him a star. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)