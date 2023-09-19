Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Documentary ‘Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices’

Paramount+ has announced that the feature-length documentary LOUIS TOMLINSON: ALL OF THOSE VOICES will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, October 4 in the U.S. and Canada, and Wednesday, October 5 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea.
LOUIS TOMLINSON: ALL OF THOSE VOICES takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson’s musical journey and gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of his life and career. Through never-before-seen home videos, including unseen footage from Tomlinson’s time in One Direction and behind-the-scenes access to his sold out 2022 World Tour, the film offers a unique perspective on what it’s like to be a musician in today’s fast-paced world.
“I’m really excited to announce that ALL OF THOSE VOICES will be available to stream on Paramount+,” said Tomlinson. “This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!”
From the highs of superstardom to the lows of persona tragedy, Tomlinson’s story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. Since the acclaimed release of his debut album “Walls” and documenting the creation of his chart-topping 2022 album “Faith In The Future,” the film shows a side of Tomlinson that fans never have seen before as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.