Kate Beckinsale Entered The Unknown With ‘Underworld’

The first decade of Kate Beckinsale’s film career was a stream of dramas, punctuated by the occasional romantic comedy. And then came Underworld. Cast as a vampire assassin, Beckinsale got her first taste of the action genre … and she liked it. With appearances in four Underworld sequels, as well as films like Van Helsing, Contraband, and Total Recall, she gained a reputation as an action star. As Underworld celebrates the 20th anniversary of its release, we recall how Beckinsale — at the time the movie opened — admitted she had no idea whether she was going to be able to pull off the physical demands of being an action star.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Beckinsale)
Underworld is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.