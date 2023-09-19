Greta Gerwig Thinks ‘Barbie’ Achieved Casting Perfection

Having been in theaters for just shy of two months, Barbie has claimed the lead in the year’s race for the box-office title, and — outside of Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert film — it’s unlikely to face any serious challengers by the end of the year. At this point, it’s fair to say that Barbie has shattered all expectations, and a lot of that has to do with the flawless casting of its stars, including Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Director Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the film with partner Noah Baumbach, told us she was fortunate that she was able to check off all the boxes on her casting wish list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Greta Gerwig)
