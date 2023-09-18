Watching Jackie Chan Work Was A Real ‘Rush’ For Chris Tucker

If you go to Chinatown in Los Angeles, you will still find signs proudly proclaiming where the movie Rush Hour was filmed. The original movie, the first of three that have been made so far, was released 25 years ago. The movie starred Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan as police officers — one from Los Angeles, one from Hong Kong — who team up to solve a kidnapping. Of course, with Chan in the film, there were plenty of fight scenes incorporating martial arts. At the time of the film’s release, Tucker spoke to us about Chan and the way he would take control of how those fight scenes would be shot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Tucker)
Rush Hour is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.