Andy Garcia: Friendship With Stallone Changed Their ‘Expend4bles’ Partnership

Sylvester Stallone as “Barney Ross” in Expend4bles.
The fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, finds several new faces alongside series veterans Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Jason Statham: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, and Megan Fox are among the actors joining the cast. Expend4bles marks the first time that Garcia and Stallone have worked together on a project, but Garcia told us that their friendship outside of work helped to make their on-screen relationship even better than it had originally been scripted. (Click on the media bar to hear Andy Garcia)

Expend4bles opens in theaters on Friday.

