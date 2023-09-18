Andy Garcia: Friendship With Stallone Changed Their ‘Expend4bles’ Partnership

The fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, finds several new faces alongside series veterans Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Jason Statham: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, and Megan Fox are among the actors joining the cast. Expend4bles marks the first time that Garcia and Stallone have worked together on a project, but Garcia told us that their friendship outside of work helped to make their on-screen relationship even better than it had originally been scripted. (Click on the media bar to hear Andy Garcia)