‘Shining Vale’ Season 2 Premiering October 13 On STARZ

STARZ has released the trailer and key art for season two of its hit horror comedy, “Shining Vale,” which returns to haunt viewers’ screens on the frightfully appropriate Friday, October 13th. The hysterical, spine-chilling trailer and key art teases the repercussions following last season’s nail biting cliffhanger when Pat (Courteney Cox) landed herself in a psychiatric hospital for trying to murder her family with an ax. Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to “cure” women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks. Season two explores what’s in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally… and externally.
“Shining Vale” season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.