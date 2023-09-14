Patrick Dempsey Was All Revved Up To Make Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

Michael Mann’s hit ’80s TV series Miami Vice was famous for its use of Ferrari cars, so it makes perfect sense that he’s directed the new film Ferrari, a new film based on the biography of the car company’s founder, Enzo Ferrari. While Adam Driver plays Ferrari, Patrick Dempsey plays race car driver Piero Taruffi. For Dempsey, this was a dream come true, since he races cars in real life. Speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference, Dempsey talked about how he got involved in Mann’s film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Dempsey)

 

Ferrari opens in theaters on December 25.

