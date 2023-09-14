Jessica Chastain: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ Approach ‘Gave Her Everything’

Just as he’s being credited for bringing the Oppenheimer story to the masses, Christopher Nolan managed to bring advanced astrophysics to life in 2014’s Interstellar. The script, which Nolan wrote with its brother, was widely praised for its scientific accuracy, and it didn’t hurt that the film was visually stunning, too. Jessica Chastain, who starred in the film, told us the best part of making it was Nolan’s old school style of direction, which relied much more on practical effects than green screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Chastain)