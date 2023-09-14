Emily Deschanel: Why ‘Bones’ Chemistry Worked So Well

For Bones fans, it may seem like yesterday, but it’s not, it’ been 18 years since the show’s debut on Fox. Though the show ended its 12-season run six years ago, it’s remained remarkably popular both in syndication and in streaming, with old fans rewatching and new ones discovering it for the first time. Of course, while the show’s cases were interesting, the glue that held the series together — and held the fans’ attention for so long — was the relationship between Emily Deschanel’s Temperance “Bones” Brennan and David Boreanaz’s Seeley Booth. While the show was on the air, we spoke to Deschanel, who attempted to break down the reasons why that relationship worked so well.(Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Deschanel)