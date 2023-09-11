As Mulder & Scully, Duchovny & Anderson Had That ‘X’ Factor

It was 30 years ago that the world was introduced to FBI Agents Mulder and Scully, who investigated the unknown and the supernatural on The X-Files. While the show started off slowly — it ranked 105th in the Nielsen ratings for its first season — it gained momentum and became a pop culture powerhouse. Most of the show’s fans would attribute that success to the pairing of stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, and the ratings seem to bear that out: After Duchovny left the show in its eighth season, it lost more than a third of its audience. As those fans would tell you, the chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson was the show’s driving force, and the two actors seemed to recognize that from the start. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson)