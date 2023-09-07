Working With John Hughes Was ‘Really Special’ For Anthony Michael Hall

Of the first five films Anthony Michael Hall made, John Hughes was associated with four of them: Hughes wrote National Lampoon’s Vacation, then wrote and directed Sixteen Candles, “The Breakfast Club,” and “Weird Science.” Though the two of them didn’t work together again prior to Hughes’s death in 2009, Hall will never forget working with Hughes. Speaking at a fan event a few years ago, Hall talked about how much he admired Hughes’s approach to making movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Michael Hall)
Hall’s collaborations with Hughes are all available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.