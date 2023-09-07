Steven Spielberg: Where ‘Hook’ May Have Gone Wrong

Hook may have been a box office hit, earning more than $300 million worldwide, but the film’s critics were not very kind to it. And one of Hook’s biggest critics over the years has been Steven Spielberg. That’s a bit surprising, considering he was the film’s director. But he’s never thought it was one of his best works, and even though the movie wound up being nominated for five Oscars in technical categories, he’s looked at it as being one of his biggest disappointments. Even at the time of Hook‘s release, Spielberg admitted that he felt like he was overwhelmed during the shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)
