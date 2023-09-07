Russell Crowe Definitely Thought Of Ryan Gosling As A ‘Nice Guy’

It’s not often that you hear sequel talk about a movie that was considered a box office failure. But that’s what’s happening now with The Nice Guys, the 2016 film starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. Thanks to streaming, The Nice Guys has found a much bigger audience than it originally did in theaters, and fans who loved the chemistry between the two stars are hoping for more. When the film was originally released, Crowe talked to us about working with Gosling for the first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Crowe)