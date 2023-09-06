‘Star Wars’? That’s Easy For You To Say … But Not Carrie Fisher

The original Star Wars, of course, revolutionized cinema forever when it premiered in 1977. When they were making the movie, however, most of the cast members weren’t focusing on the film’s legacy at all. According to Carrie Fisher, they couldn’t. When we spoke to her before her death in 2016, she told us that all of the actors were much too busy trying to figure out how the movie would even be finished, thanks to a shooting script they found just a little difficult. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie Fisher)