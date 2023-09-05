Katey Sagal’s Most Memorable ‘Married’ Guest Star: Sam Kinison

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Over the course of its 11 seasons and 259 episodes, Married… With Children attracted plenty of famous and soon-to-be-famous guest stars, including Matt LeBlanc, Kathleen Freeman, Pamela Anderson, Milla Jovovich, and Jerry Springer, to name just a few. But one of the most memorable guest-starring appearances came from one of the era’s leading comedians, Sam Kinison, who appeared in an episode as Al Bundy’s guardian angel. Katey Sagal, who starred as Peg Bundy on the show, spoke at a fan event and said that Kinison’s presence on the set was both surprising and unforgettable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katey Sagal)

 

Married… With Children is currently streaming on Pluto TV, Hulu, and Peacock.

