‘Billions’ Creators On How Music Has Shaped The Show

One thing we’ve learned from the show Billions is that, apparently, the more money you have, the more you appreciate music. Not only has Billions used several iconic pieces of music as part of its soundtrack, but nearly all of the show’s key characters regularly have lines referencing songs or artists, and several artists have appeared (as themselves) on the show, including Metallica, Michael Bolton, Ben Folds, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, and indie darling Jason Isbell. The show’s creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, are big music fans themselves — Koppelman’s father was the “K” in ’90s label SBK Records (which scored major hits with Wilson Phillips, Vanilla Ice, and Jesus Jones, among others) — and they spoke to us about the importance of finding the right music for the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Koppelman & David Levien)
Billions airs Sundays nights on Showtime and is currently streaming on Paramount+.