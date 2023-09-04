Halle Berry: Universal Issues Drive ‘X-Men’ Fandom

Though its box office grosses are dwarfed by its cinematic sibling, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the X-Men franchise is no slouch, outperforming such other franchises as Harry Potter, James Bond, and Jurassic Park. Halle Berry, who has appeared as Storm in four of the X-Men films, told us she believes the franchise has been so successful because, with its large collection of cast-aside mutants, there’s bound to be at least one or more of the characters that everybody can relate to, and the issues they face are universal in nature. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)
Berry’s X-Men movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.