DC Fans Vs. Gleeks? There’s No Comparison For Melissa Benoist

When Melissa Benoist joined Glee in the show’s fourth season, the series had already established a die-hard fan base. And then, of course, she donned the Supergirl cape knowing that character also had a strong fan following from the comic books. When asked to talk about the two shows’ fans at a fan event a few years ago, Benoist wouldn’t take sides, saying there’s literally no comparison between the two fan bases. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)
Supergirl is currently streaming on Netflix, and Glee is currently streaming on Hulu.