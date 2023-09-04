Andrew McCarthy ‘Kind Of Loved’ Making ‘Mannequin’

When Mannequin was originally released in 1987, the critics were not kind. In fact, they were pretty savage in their near-unanimous hatred for the film. That didn’t stop it from being a modest box-office hit, though — and in the decades that followed, it managed to pick up new fans, some drawn to the film’s romance, some drawn to the film’s stars (Andrew McCarthy, Kim Cattrall, and James Spader), and some who subscribe to the “so bad it’s good” school of cult cinema. At a fan event, McCarthy said he realized he wouldn’t be getting an Oscar nomination for Mannequin, but he wound up loving the experience nonetheless. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)