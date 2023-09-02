Denzel Washington’s ‘Weird’ Reunion With Dakota Fanning

Nearly 20 years ago, Denzel Washington starred in a movie called Man on Fire, and his co-star was 9-year-old Dakota Fanning. Flash forward to today, and the two of them are co-starring in another film, The Equalizer 3.” Except this time, of course, Fanning is no longer a child — she’s 29 years old and an established Hollywood veteran. When we spoke to Washington about working with Fanning again, he told us it felt odd to see his old co-star in a new light. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)