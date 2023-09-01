Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston: ‘Friends’ ‘Til The End

It seems hard to believe, but next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Friends premiering on NBC — and the 20th anniversary of its finale. (Yes, that’s right, nearly every high school student in the world today was born in the post-Friends era, but don’t let that make you feel old.) During the show’s 10th and final season, we visited the set to get the cast members’ reactions to wrapping the show; Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston both knew it would be difficult to say goodbye. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt LeBlanc &Jennifer Aniston)