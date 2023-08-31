Excitillarmus! Daniel Radcliffe’s Reaction When He Learned He Was Harry Potter

When an actor learns he’s gotten a starring role in a film that’s earmarked as the start of a series, that’s a pretty incredible day. Imagine, though, when it happens … and you’re only 11 years old. That’s exactly what happened to Daniel Radcliffe when he was announced as the star of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone the first in the series of eight Harry Potter films. How did Radcliffe respond when he got the news? He shared his story with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)
The entire Harry Potter series is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.