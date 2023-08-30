‘Supernatural’ Stars Built Their Chemistry As They Grew Up Together

When Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles started shooting the series Supernatural, they were 23 and 27 years old, respectively, and single. By the time the show ended in 2020, 327 episodes later, they were 38 and 42, both married with three kids. Obviously, their lives changed a lot over the show’s 15 seasons; when we spoke to both Padalecki and Ackles during that final season, they talked about how their chemistry as co-stars had evolved along the way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles)