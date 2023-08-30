Elijah Wood’s Pure Joy In Playing Frodo Still ‘Rings’ True

Starting at the age of 8, Elijah Wood built a good career for himself as a child actor, with two dozen film and TV credits to his name when he was 18. As he entered his twenties, though, he took a role that would redefine him as an actor: Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings movies. When the first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, was released in 2001, Wood talked to us about how excited he was to take on such an iconic role in an even more iconic set of movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elijah Wood)
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.