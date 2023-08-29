Ben Affleck: For ‘Good Will Hunting,’ It Was Him And Matt Damon … Or Nobody

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Ben Affleck struggled to find recognition in Hollywood, generally playing smaller, less memorable parts in several less-than-memorable TV shows and movies. He was far from being a bankable star, but when he and Matt Damon wrote the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, there was nobody else they were considering for the roles of Will and Chuckie. When the film was first released, Affleck told us how they’d beaten the odds — and some studio executives — to be able to play their own creations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)
Good Will Hunting is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.