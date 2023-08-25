‘Lucifer’ Gave Tom Ellis His Favorite Episode Early

For six seasons, Tom Ellis played Lucifer Morningstar, who was essentially the devil on Earth. It was an interesting high-concept premise (based on a DC Comics character)… and maybe a bit too much for network TV, since the show was canceled after three seasons before being picked up for the rest of its run by Netflix. At a recent fan event Ellis talked about how the show asserted its independence, and the result was an episode he thought was surprising — and his favorite of the entire series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)