Kaia Gerber Wishes She Had ‘Bottoms’ While She Was In School

Kaia Gerber made her big-screen debut in last year’s Babylon, in a minor role only credited as Starlet. But in the new movie Bottoms, Gerber has a much higher profile as Brittany, one of the cheerleaders being pursued by the film’s stars, co-writer Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edibiri. The film itself puts an entirely new spin on the high school comedy genre, and Gerber says it’s the kind of movie she wishes she’d been able to watch when she was in high school. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaia Gerber)