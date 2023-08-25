‘Gran Turismo’ Director Couldn’t Believe The Game Could Become A Movie

Unlike most movies based on video games, which usually take place in the game’s world, Gran Turismo is set in the real world, and it tells the story — albeit somewhat dramatized — of a real person who, after conquering the Gran Turismo driving game, was given a shot at driving a real race car. That’s one of the things that Neill Blomkamp found interesting and refreshing when he was being recruited to direct the film; he says he was really surprised by how good the script was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neill Blomkamp)