Elton John Wanted To Show Off His Bad Self In ‘Rocketman’

For lack of a more colorful term, Elton John has certainly led an interesting life, filled with plenty of ups and downs, and highs and lows. He hasn’t always been a sinner, but he hasn’t always been a saint, either. And when he got involved in the production of Rocketman, a movie that was part biopic, part dramatization of his life, he didn’t want the writers, directors, or other producers to whitewash his life, just because he was part of the team. In fact, the legendary pop star told us, he told them he absolutely wanted them to take a “warts and all” approach to his life story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elton John)
