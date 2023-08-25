‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Premiering October 20 On Amazon Freevee

Harry Bosch knows no rules when it comes to his legacy! Today, Amazon Freevee released the teaser for the highly anticipated second season return of the hit drama, Bosch: Legacy. The second season picks up with the Season One cliffhanger, following a masked assailant abducting Madeline “Maddie” Bosch (Madison Lintz). The first two episodes of the new season will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria beginning on October 20, with two additional episodes available each Friday through November 18. The series will also be available day-and-date as an Amazon Original in 35 other territories around the world via Prime Video.
The new season includes the return of beloved characters from the original Bosch series, including Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), Det. Robert “Crate” Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Det. “Barrel” Johnson (Troy Evans), who join Bosch (Titus Welliver), Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Det. Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in the search to find Maddie before time runs out. Additional returning cast members include Martin Rose (David Moses), Det. Joan Bennett (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams), Sgt. John Mankiewicz (Scott Klace), Det. Julie Espinosa (Jacqueline Pinol), Christine Vega (Jacqueline Obradors), Rondell Pierce (DaJuan Johnson), and Det. Brad Conniff (David Marciano).
Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch, as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. The FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.
Bosch: Legacy Season Two will see the introductions of Anthony Michael Hall (National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Dark Knight) as Special Agent Will Barron, Max Martini (Pacific Rim, 13 Hours) as Don Ellis, David Denman (Mare of Easttown, Brightburn) as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The Next Three Days) as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young, S.W.A.T.) as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison (X-Men, The Crucible) as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho (All Rise, Watchmen) as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson (Angelyne, Days of Our Lives) as Kevin Long.