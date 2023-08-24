The Shows That Staked David Boreanaz’s Claim To Stardom

When it comes to television, a notoriously fickle medium, David Boreanaz has led a charmed life (even if he never appeared on Charmed). He’s had starring roles on four shows — Buffy the Vampire Slayer, its spinoff Angel, Bones, and SEAL Team — and all of them have lasted at least five seasons. That’s a pretty spectacular track record, and Boreanaz is proud of the shows that got it all started for him. Speaking at a fan event a couple years ago, he reflected on what Buffy and Angel meant to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Boreanaz)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are currently streaming on Hulu.