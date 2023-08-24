Leonardo DiCaprio’s Deep Dive Into ‘The Great Gatsby’

The combination of director Baz Luhrmann, Leonardo DiCaprio, and a piece of classic literature had worked out well before, when the two of them made William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. So, when Luhrmann approached DiCaprio with the idea of doing an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’sThe Great Gatsby, he was the first actor to sign on for the film. Even though the book is one of the best-known novels of the 20th century, DiCaprio wanted to go deeper. At the time of the movie’s opening, he spoke about the work he did to prepare for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
