‘Fraiser’ Reboot Premiering October 13 On Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed a first look and announced the premiere date for the upcoming Paramount+ original series FRASIER. Starring Kelsey Grammer, who reprises his EmmyⓇ- Award-winning role as Frasier Crane, the 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, October 12 with two episodes, and on Friday, October 13 in all other international markets with Paramount+. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.
In addition, the CBS Television Network will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday October 17, beginning at 9:15 PM ET/PT (following a super-sized original episode of Big Brother).
Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!
In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.