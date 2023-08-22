Sofia Vergara: Money Or Not, ‘AGT’ Contestants Are Winners

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT  — Pictured: Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Of course, every performer who tries out for America’s Got Talent has the same goal in mind: Win the season’s competition and its $1 million in prize money. Sofia Vergara, one of the show’s four judges, says it’s not surprising that the contestants feel that way, but she also thinks there are also some amazing rewards that have nothing to do with money. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

