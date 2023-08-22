Max Renews ‘And Just Like That…’ For Season 3

Max has renewed the original series AND JUST LIKE THAT… , from executive producer Michael Patrick King, for a third season. The eleven-episode second season debuted June 22 and will conclude August 24.
Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max quote: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, AND JUST LIKE THAT… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”
Michael Patrick King, executive producer, quote: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”
Lauded as “an ideal introduction to summer” by Vanity Fair, the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT… was heralded as “brilliantly watchable” by The Guardian and “sexy,” “daring,” and “sizzling” by People.