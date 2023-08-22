Christian Bale: Christopher Nolan Got The ‘Dark Knight’ Just Right

Of course, in 2023, everyone is familiar with Christopher Nolan’s work. But, back in 2003, when he was hired to direct the first film in the Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Begins, people didn’t know what to expect. So, when the film presented a darker Batman than people had ever seen on the screen before, the result was both jarring and successful. Christian Bale, who starred as Bruce Wayne and Batman in the three films, was a big fan of Nolan’s vision for the character and the stories. When they made the trilogy’s second film, The Dark Knight, Bale told us Nolan’s approach was perfect — and perfectly suited to Heath Ledger’s performance as The Joker. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)
