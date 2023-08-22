Bad Behavior Suited Gabriel Macht Just Fine On ‘Suits’

Suits, as we’ve mentioned before, has taken on a whole new life, thanks to streaming. It’s currently the #1 show on Netflix, nearly four years after it wrapped its nine-season run on USA Network. When it premiered in 2011, unsympathetic protagonists were all the rage on television, and that’s something Suits star Gabriel Macht thought the show did well. When we spoke to Macht early in the show’s run, he admitted that his character, ruthless attorney Harvey Specter, was pretty loathsome, as were some of his on-air associates. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gabriel Macht)
Suits is currently streaming on Peacock and Netflix.