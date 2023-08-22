Antoine Fuqua Made ‘Equalizer 3’ Especially For The Fans

Having originally started its life as an ’80s television series, The Equalizer has had a remarkably strong run. Of course, the show was rebooted for TV, having aired three new seasons so far. And it was also adapted into a film series, with installments released in 2014 and 2018. Now, director Antoine Fuqua has finished a third movie, one that will reportedly wrap up the trilogy. The Equalizer 3, Fuqua say this is a film that was made with the franchise’s fans first and foremost in his mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Antoine Fuqua)