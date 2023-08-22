Antoine Fuqua Made ‘Equalizer 3’ Especially For The Fans

By Hollywood Outbreak
Robert McCall (DENZEL WASHINGTON) leaves the farm in Sicily with what he came for in Columbia Pictures THE EQUALIZER 3. Photo by: Stefano Montesi

Having originally started its life as an ’80s television series, The Equalizer has had a remarkably strong run. Of course, the show was rebooted for TV, having aired three new seasons so far. And it was also adapted into a film series, with installments released in 2014 and 2018. Now, director Antoine Fuqua has finished a third movie, one that will reportedly wrap up the trilogy. The Equalizer 3, Fuqua say this is a film that was made with the franchise’s fans first and foremost in his mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Antoine Fuqua)

 

The Equalizer 3 opens in theaters on September 1.

