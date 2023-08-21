Scott Bakula Reflects On His ‘Quantum Leap’ Quirk

For five seasons, Scott Bakula’s Quantum Leap character, Dr. Sam Beckett, hopscotched through recent history, inhabiting people’s bodies along the way to help them, as the show’s opening reminded us each week, put right what once went wrong. Whenever he would look into a mirror on the show, he would see the other person’s reflection. We’ve spoken to Bakula many times over the years; shortly after Quantum Leap was canceled, he admitted the show had left him with an odd psychological quirk: He had a hard time looking in mirrors! (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)