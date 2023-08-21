Chris Evans Almost Didn’t Wield The ‘Captain America’ Shield

Chris Evans holds a unique distinction: He has starred in movies as two different Marvel superheroes. Prior to the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans starred in two Fantastic Four movies as the Human Torch. Then, after the MCU was established, he was approached about playing Captain America — not only in a series of Captain America movies, but also as part of the Avengersfilms. In all, Evans has made appearances in 11 of the MCU-era films, including a few uncredited cameos. But it almost never happened. When we spoke to Evans in 2011 about joining the MCU, he revealed that he initially turned down the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)
